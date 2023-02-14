Jett Woo and the Abbotsford Canucks lost 4-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday (Feb. 14). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Jett Woo and the Abbotsford Canucks lost 4-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday (Feb. 14). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks struggles against the Calgary Wranglers continue in 4-1 loss

Calgary has now won seven of eight against Abbotsford this season, teams meet again tomorrow

The Calgary Wranglers continue to have the Abbotsford Canucks number and, after a 4-1 win on Tuesday (Feb. 14), Calgary has now won seven of eight against Abbotsford this season.

The offence started early, as Radim Zohorna put Calgary up 1-0 just one minute into the game. He beat Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, who cleared waivers earlier today and was assigned to Abbotsford by Vancouver.

Martin played his way into the NHL after an excellent season in Abbotsford in 2021-22, but has struggled and played more than anticipated with Vancouver this season.

Abbotsford tied the game up at 5:41 when Nils Höglander scored on the power play. The Canucks 2019 second round draft pick now has seven goals. Forward Justin Dowling and defenceman Christian Wolanin drew assists on the goal.

Calgary grabbed the lead back at 7:47 when defenceman Jeremie Poirier deked through the entire Canucks defence and set up Mitch McLain at the side of the net. Wranglers forward Adam Klapka made it 3-1 at 18:19 with a power play goal.

Calgary was buzzing for most of the first period and outshot Abbotsford 16-11.

The second period featured a number of penalties for both teams and the two goalies came up with some big saves to keep it scoreless. Calgary’s Dustin Wolf has had a spectacular season and has dominated the Canucks. The recent AHL all-star MVP is in the discussion for regular season MVP and he was strong again tonight.

The third period was mostly scoreless until Jack Rathbone made a blind pass with the Canucks goalie pulled and Walker Duehr found the empty net.

Calgary outshot Abbotsford 39-30 and Martin finished with a solid game after a tough start. Wolf made 29 saves and his sparkling numbers (28-6-1, four shutouts, 2.12 goals against average and .931 save percentage) made another increase. He is 5-0 against Abbotsford this season.

A number of Canucks are struggling to score, as forward Danila Klimovich has just one goal in his last 10 games. Captain Chase Wouters has not scored since Dec. 31 and Rathbone has one goal in 17 games. Newly acquired Aatu Räty did not record a shot and was -2 in his fifth game with Abbotsford.

The two teams meet again in Calgary on Wednesday (Feb. 15) at 5 p.m. Abbotsford time.

