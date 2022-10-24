The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys they will wear on Saturday (Oct. 29). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks unveil Diwali jersey

AHL team will wear special jersey during warm-up on Saturday

The Abbotsford Canucks have revealed their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys that the team will wear on Saturday’s (Oct. 29) Diwali Night home game against the San Diego Gulls.

The jerseys feature hand sewn and authentic design created by local South Asian visual artist Sandeep Johal.

Johal began dedicating her time to creating artwork in 2016 and has since expanded her portfolio to comprise multiple exhibits, murals, awards, and community events in British Columbia.

The warm-up jerseys feature a Canuck inspired stick-in-rink logo redesigned with the colours of Diwali, including the classic orca logo and a peacock as shoulder patches. The player name bars and numbers will also be decorated with Diwali colours and include Punjabi translations of the players’ names.

After being worn by players during warm-up, a limited number of autographed jerseys will be made available for auction on Vanbase.ca. The remaining jerseys, in addition to other Diwali-inspired merchandise collection, will be available for sale at the Abbotsford Canucks Team Store located within Abbotsford Centre as well as on Vanbase.ca. Partial proceeds from all jerseys will be donated to the South Asian Community Resource Office based in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks earn split in Seattle

abbotsfordCanucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Rosemary Shea got up close to this spider. “You know fall is here by all the spiders that are out, making their webs. Here’s a particularly big one attached to our hops vine with its latest catch,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frequent autumn sighting

Spirit on Stoney Ave. has gathered nearly $5,000 in donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2020. (Spirit on Stoney Ave. Facebook/Special to The News)
Meet the scariest fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Folk Star Academy was one of the local dance groups who performed at the Diwali celebration. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Diwali dances into Maple Ridge Public Library

Samuel Honzek tied the game with 1.7 seconds left to force overtime against the Royals on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Victoria. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off an late-in-the-game comeback for OT win against Victoria