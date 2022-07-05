The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Abbotsford Centre hosting Vancouver Canucks pre-season game

Edmonton Oilers coming to the AC on Wednesday, Oct. 5

For the second straight year, the Vancouver Canucks will play a pre-season game at the Abbotsford Centre.

The National Hockey League club announces its pre-season schedule on Tuesday (July 5) and revealed that Abbotsford will play host to a game on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that will see the Edmonton Oilers come to town.

The Abbotsford Centre hosted a pre-season game on Sept. 27, 2021 when the Calgary Flames battle the Canucks, but that game was limited to 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vancouver also hosted its 2021 training camp in Abbotsford.

This will be the first NHL pre-season game to occur in Abbotsford with full capacity potential since a game on Sept. 23, 2019 when the Canucks played the Ottawa Senators.

Vancouver will host games against the Calgary Flames (Sept. 25), Seattle Kraken (Sept. 29) and Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7). They also play road games in Calgary, Seattle and Edmonton.

The full NHL schedule is expected to be released this week.

