Abbotsford’s Good Kid Coffee has offered free bagels to the Abbotsford Canucks. (Instagram)

Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

After seeing chatter online, Good Kid Coffee wants to welcome Canucks with complimentary bagels

Every sports team has its own traditions.

We’ve all seen Gatorade baths, rookie dinner nights or even the traditional playoff beard.

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull shared a unique way he celebrates shutouts with the assembled media after Sunday’s 3-0 win – a bagel breakfast.

Cull explained he likes the tradition as a way to celebrate team achievements and keep things positive.

The only problem – he was having a difficult time finding quality bagels in Abbotsford and chose the readily available Tim Hortons for the first celebration. Speaking to media at practice today, Cull stated he’s looking for other locations to try local bagels.

Enter Good Kid Coffee.

Owner Tim Rosebush quickly responded to the call out and offered free bagels for Cull and the entire team.

Rosebush told The News that he’s thrilled to have the American Hockey League team in town.

“We are excited about having the Canucks in Abbotsford,” he said. “We want to be good neighbours and share what we think are the best bagels in town.”

Good Kid Coffee offers Montreal-style bagels made fresh every day and have poppy, sesame and everything varieties. They also offer them with cream cheese or in four different sandwich options.

They also offer coffee, pastries and other beverages. The coffee shop originally opened back in February.

For more on the establishment, visit goodkidcoffee.ca.

