Abbotsford to host 2023 Canadian Cross Country Championships

Clearbrook Park last hosted the event in 2019, Ottawa hosting 2021 and 2022 races

The 2023 Canadian Cross Country Championships are coming to Abbotsford.

Athletics Canada made the announcement on Friday morning, also announcing that Ottawa will host the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event.

Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Park hosted the event in 2019, and was scheduled to host again in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s event.

About 1,000 athletes typically descend on the host city for the annual event, which typically occurs in late-November or early-December.

The race draws in competitors from nearly every province and crowns men’s and women’s champions in masters, U16, U18, U20, para and senior divisions. Team championships are also competed for in a number of divisions.

The 2019 edition of the event saw Ontario’s Mike Tate win the senior men’s division and New Brunswick’s Genevieve Lalone win the senior women’s race.

Other individual division winners included: Ontario’s Andrew Davies (U20 men), Lake Country’s Taryn O’Neill (U20 women), Surrey’s Jaiveer Tiwana (U18 men), Nelson’s Madelyn Bonikowsky (U18 women), Victoria’s Tion McLeish (U16 men), New Brunswick’s Erin Vringer (U16 women), Victoria’s Andrew Russell (masters men 8 km) and Alberta’s Maria Zambrano (masters women 8 km).

RELATED: VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford hosts 2019 Canadian Cross Country Championships

For more, visit athletics.ca.

