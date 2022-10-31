Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool becomes first-ever person from B.C. to throw touchdown pass in NFL

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool cracked the record books again on Sunday (Oct. 30), becoming the first person from British Columbia to throw a touchdown pass in the National Football League.

He threw a one-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt in the first quarter of Sunday’s game featuring Claypool’s Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad, who is usually catching passes as a wide receiver, also collected 45 yards receiving on Sunday. Despite his efforts the Steelers lost 35-13 and the team’s record has dropped to 2-6 on the season.

According to Pro Football Reference, only a total of 19 players from B.C. have ever suited up in the NFL. Offensive players are even more rare, with tight end Tayo Johnson from White Rock the only other non-defensive player from B.C. to dress in the NFL. Johnson played from 2003 to 2005 with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The only other B.C. player in the history of the NFL to even attempt a pass was punter Mitch Berger from Kamloops, who played from 1997 to 2008 with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals and the Steelers. He attempted a pass three times on fake punt attempts, but did not complete a pass.

The last Canadian to throw a touchdown pass in a regular season game was Toronto’s Jesse Palmer with the New York Giants in 2003. Palmer is now widely known as the host of the reality television programs The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Former Seattle Seahawks punter and Regina product Jon Ryan also threw a touchdown on a fake field goal in the 2014 NFC Championship Game.

Claypool has collected 311 yards receiving and 55 yards rushing in eight games this season. He has also caught one touchdown pass.

The Steelers now have a bye week, but return to action on Nov. 13 when they host the Saints.

