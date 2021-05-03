Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has temporarily ended its relationship with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs ties with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condemns sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has removed any association with Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen following the recent sexual misconduct allegations that came to light over the weekend.

Virtanen had been a brand ambassador for the Abbotsford dealership for the past few years. He had visited the dealership for autograph signings and participated in radio promotions during that time.

“Magnuson Ford has no current promotions with Jake,” Layne Magnuson told The News, noting the decision to temporarily sever ties came about following the recent news. “We’re going to reassess our relationship after the completion of the investigation. Magnuson Ford does not condone sexual misconduct of any kind.”

The News had noticed that the Magnuson Ford Facebook page had deleted previously posted videos featuring Virtanen by Saturday night. A few photos featuring Virtanen from 2019 remain on the dealership’s Instagram page.

The pausing of the Magnuson Ford partnership comes days after Virtanen stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament.

RELATED: Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

The Canucks placed the Yale Secondary grad on a leave of absence following allegations of sexual misconduct that were revealed on Saturday.

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete.

RELATED: Canucks place Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

Just Posted

Pascale Shaw holds one of 400 sprouting pumpkin plants to be available for pick-up in about one week. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pumpkin growing contest is getting underway

More than 400 pumpkin plants will be available next week for free contest

Bikramdeep Randhawa worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Shooting victim worked in Maple Ridge prison

Man killed in targeted shooting was guard at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident with two victims on Sunday evening. (Black Press files)
Two stabbed in Maple Ridge, RCMP ask for witnesses

Man seriously injured, woman also attacked in incident Sunday night

Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took this while riding the dikes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, noting the snow is going and the cranberry fields are growing. (Special to The News)
SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Michelle Gillespie has been painting for more than 20 years. She enjoys painting with acrylic and uses careful brushstrokes, wanting each painting to be successful. A few of her favorite subjects to paint are houses, flowers and animals. For the 2021 Spring Art Show, Gillespie painted a house in the mountains called ‘A Northern Home’ after J.E.H. MacDonald. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge art studio to hold virtual exhibition

Artist interviews, demonstrations and door prize at Vicuña Art Studio spring show

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Most Read