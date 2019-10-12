Kids had a great time at last year’s Aidan’s Cup supercar event in Pitt Meadows last year. (Contributed)

Aidan’s Cup supercar event coming to Pitt Meadows

Once-in-a-lifetime driving experience via Children’s Wish Foundation

The Aidan’s Cup supercar event is coming to Pitt Meadows for the third straight year on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Three years ago, North Vancouver teen Aidan MacAulay lost his battle with cancer at the age of 14.

The new event for the Children’s Wish Foundation was created as a memorial in his name.

It has been put together by his family, and with partnership by BMO Bank of Montreal, and Scenic Rush who provide the luxury sports cars.

The public can participate, with a minimum $1,000 donation getting them behind the wheel of some of the world’s great high-performance and luxurious vehicles for the morning portion of the event.

It is being held on a closed course at the Pitt Meadows Airport – the same facilities used by the Justice Institute of B.C. to train police and other emergency responders in high-speed driving.

There are limited spaces available.

The afternoon portion is by invite only, for Wish Foundation families and children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Dozens of Wish recipients and their families will then have their chance to experience the thrill by taking laps with a professional driver.

Aidan was a bright and adventurous kid. He was only 13 when he was diagnosed with cancer. In July of 2016, his family received the devastating news that Aidan’s cancer was terminal. Before he passed away in September 2016, Children’s Wish granted his wish to visit Costa Rica.

Shortly after his wish trip, Aidan was introduced to Scenic Rush, a local company that provides rides up and down the Sea to Sky Highway in supercars, and they provided an unforgettable day for Aidan and his dad.

These experiences have become cherished memories for Aidan’s family. Children’s Wish and Aidan’s family dreamt up this event to give other families in need of respite the joy of riding inside a super car, inspired by Aidan’s own experience and his love of life.

“This annual event is one of the few opportunities we have to bring our many Wish families together for a day of joy and excitement,” said Laura Ullock, resource development manager with the foundation.

READ ALSO: Wishes come true for Abbotsford youngster with rare genetic disorder

“While each of these children get their own heartfelt wish, riding at full speed in a supercar is a thrill like no other and it provides a taste of the magic and wonder a wish creates.”

