The Albion FC under-14 girls Strikers hosted Westcoast FC at SRT recently, in a competitive game that was 2-1 for Albion at halftime. In the second half Albion striker Jaymie Smith (seen here) scored two more goals for a hat-trick, despite recently returning from injury, and the AFC Strikers won 4-1. (Contributed)

Albion FC U-14 Strikers beat cross-town rivals 4-1

Striker Jaymie Smith scores hat trick in return from injury

Neil Corbett

ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Striker Jaymie Smith scores hat trick in return from injury

Previous story
LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows mayor testifies at inquest into death of Mountie

RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre took his own life after the fallout from the death of Robert Dziekanski.

Sam Roberts headlines CP Holiday Train

Stops in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Dec. 17.

Early On: Hanging out with Mother Goose

Wesbrooke home to Westcoast Family Centres Mother Goose program.

Here comes the Santa Train

Dec. 8 and 15. from Mission to Waterfront Station.

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC

Putting away screens, a cool comfy bed are all key to getting a good night’s sleep

Hospitals using virtual reality headsets to distract kids from pain: Fraser Health

Dr. Amir Behboudi introduces robot named Pepper to assist with young patients

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

National Energy Board hearings take place in Nanaimo this week

5 to start your day

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum, B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals and more

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Olympian in Ottawa this morning to officially be given gold medal from 2012 Games, bronze from ‘08

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

Most Read