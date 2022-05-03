Amsler the big winner of Ridge Meadows Flames team awards

Nic Amsler won the team’s Scoring Champion and MVP awards for the Ridge Meadows Flames. He is seen here flanked by and Flames assistant coach Mike Legg and head coach Brent Hughes. (Xander Holcomb/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames honoured their best at the team’s annual awards banquet.

Both the Scoring Champion and Most Valuable Player awards were won by Nicholas Amsler. Playing for his hometown team, Amsler set personal and team records this season. He set the new Flames high mark for most assists in a season with 58, and most points in a season with 82. That was also the most points in the Pacific Junior Hockey League this season.

He ends his Junior B career having re-written the team scoring records, by also becoming the franchises all-time points leader with 178.

The Most Valuable Forward was won by Ryan Denney, who set a new franchise record for most goals in a season with 47, which was also the highest mark in the PJHL this season. Also from Maple Ridge, he was right behind Amsler with 81 points, for second in league scoring.

The Most Valuable Defenceman award was taken by Matthew Tyszka, the team captain for the past two season, he was lauded for playing in all situations, and building the team culture. The Langley boy finished the season with three goals and 23 points.

The toughest part of the season ending is saying goodbye & thanking the 20’s for their service. Thank you & best of luck in the future: Tysh, Steff, Roser, Suki, Marshy, Beech, Schouter, Amz, RD, Nicky, Zuvic!

An awesome group of leaders that made this a special season!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zOOzCnAB5T — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) March 8, 2022

The Rookie of the Year was shared by Jack Foster and Zack Lagrange, who are from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows respectively. Foster had 17 goals and 42 points in 32 games, and Lagrange scored 18 goals and 41 points in 44 games.

The Most Improved Athlete was shared by goaltender Cam Connolly and Lukas Ravenstein. Connolly, a Cloverdale product, finished with a win-loss record of 15-7-1, with a 915 save percentage and 2.61 goals against average. Ravenstein, from Surrey, made a conversion from forward to defence, and finished the year with a goal and 17 points in 39 games.

Co-winners of the team’s Hard Hat Award were forwards Alex Beechey, with nine goals and 27 points, and Jordan Kujala with 14 goals and 26 points. Beechey is from Cloverdale, and Kujala is a hometown boy.

The Most Inspirational Athlete was Craig Schouten, who was acquired in trade from the Richmond Sockeyes. The Cloverdale export finished with 21 goals and 39 points, and put up 158 points in 127 career games.

Jack Steffens was chosen the Most Sportsmanlike player. From Coquitlam, he put up 10 goals and 34 points, with just on minor penalty.

The Flames are coming off their second best regular season ever with a record of 32-10-1-1.

