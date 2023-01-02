Annual Generation Run held in Pitt Meadows on New Year’s Day

Runners of all ages take off from the starting line in the Generation Run in Pitt Meadows on New Year’s Day. (Neil Corbett/The News)Runners of all ages take off from the starting line in the Generation Run in Pitt Meadows on New Year’s Day. (Neil Corbett/The News)
The Sole Experience Running Company in Pitt Meadows hosted its annual Generation Run on New Year’s Day.

Dozens of runners lined up in Osprey Village On Jan. 1, 2023, for runs of 10K, 5K and 2K on a route along the Fraser River.

It is not a competitive event, but there were some impressive runners, including Pitt Meadows’ own Reid Muller who ran for Washington State University.

Matt Sessions came from Port Moody for the run. The 58-year-old ran the entire distance of about 17 k from his home to Pitt Meadows, which took about two hours, before starting the 10 K Generation Run. In prior years, he would also run home.

As impressive as that feat is, his most grueling run was 135 miles through Death Valley in 2005.

Most of the runners were recreational. The event has been held every year since 2005, and the donations it raises are used to support families who are dealing with childhood cancers.

