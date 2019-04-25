Annual Roubaix races through Pitt Meadows

Competitors in the masters class during the Jeremy’s Roubaix race in Pitt Meadows. (Doug Brons photo)

Some of B.C.’s strongest cyclists showed up to challenge the 2019 edition of Jeremy’s Roubaix on the scenic roads and gravel dikes in Pitt Meadows on Sunday.

The race that has often been remarkable for its mud-coated contestants was noteworthy for fast racing in 2019.

“What a great day. We had B.C.’s best racers come out and put on an amazing display of hard, aggressive racing, with sunny skies to boot,” commented race organizer Barry Lyster.

There was some local flavour, including the organizer’s daughter, Maggie Coles-Lyster, on the podium.

The small pack of Cat 1/2 women put on a relentless display of tenacious racing, and finished the 80-km distance in one of the fastest times in the history of Jeremy’s Roubaix.

Coles-Lyster, who is coming off winning the Sprinters Classification at the Chico Stage Race, took the lead in the last 200 metres and never looked back.

“Despite the small field size, it was one of the most aggressive Jeremy Roubaix’s with a great vibe in the peloton. A women’s race Jeremy himself would have supported,” said Coles-Lyster.

In the youth categories, 13-year-old Maple Ridge resident Katrin Rytir took the girls’ win, while Jesse Bayard, Devo P/B Fortius, won the boys.

Dylan Davies of Langlois Brown Racing took the win in the 100-km men’s xat 1/2 race. Davies got into an early break with Trek Red Truck’s Alexander Fraser-Maraun which was then joined by Red Truck’s Kyle Buckosky with two laps to go. With Fraser-Maraun dropping back, and the peloton bearing down on the now two-man break, Davies and Buckosky held on to the lead with Davies unleashing an explosive sprint to win the race.

Jeff Werner, Langlois Brown Racing, continued his season-long domination of the masters men category by breaking away with two laps to go and taking the victory. Matt Usborne won the bunch sprint for second, while Dean Broomham, Langlois Brown Racing, rounded out the top three.

Other results: Carsten Ivany, Giant Vancouver, won the cat 3 men’s category; Emily Johnston, Pendrel Racing, won cat 3 women; Steve Van Knotsenburg, Jukebox Cycling Team, won cat 4 men; and Sandra Shinnel, Escape Velocity, won cat 4 women.

• For full results, see bcraceresults.wimsey.co/2019/04/local-ride-2019-races.html

Next gravel road race is Rock the Ridge Volume 1, coming up this Sunday, April 28. For more information and to register, go to www.localride.ca.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter