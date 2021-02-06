The BC Games were scheduled to be hosted by Maple Ridge in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

The BC Games were scheduled to be hosted by Maple Ridge in 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Applications open for BC Games Legacy funding

Maple Ridge sports groups are being encouraged to apply

The province is hoping some legacy funding will support local sports groups in the wake of the 2020 BC Games being cancelled.

Applications are now open for Maple Ridge sporting associations to request a portion of the $125,000 up for grabs.

Legacy funding committee chair Tom Bowen said the BC Games are about so much more than a weekend of competition.

“The introduction of legacy funding is one way that the BC Games Society, the City of Maple Ridge and local sport organizations can come together to empower citizens in ways that will have a lasting impact on sport and community wellness,” he said.

READ MORE: Province gives Maple Ridge $125,000 BC Games legacy

Non-profit sport and recreation groups within Maple Ridge are eligible to apply for funding. Applications will also be considered from organizations outside Maple Ridge that benefit local athletes.

Applicants are required to provide project details and budget forecasts as part of their submissions.

The application deadline is March 31, 2021. For more information or to apply, visit:www.mapleridge.ca/2462.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of responses for it,” Bowen said. “But it’s up to these associations to be proactive.”

The funding committee chair said there was an option for them to decide on funding without putting out a call for applications, but opted for this process as it seemed the most fair.

“A lot of people could use the boost,” he noted.

The legacy committee was formed after the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Bowen said they have been meeting monthly since September 2020. Many are familiar with the wants and needs of the Maple Ridge sporting community, and feel confident they can parcel the funds out fairly.

“It’s wide open,” Bowen said, hoping to encourage all groups to apply for a rare funding opportunity.

“If I was a part of one of these associations, I would jump all over it.”

BC Games

