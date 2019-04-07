Archery championships held in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Archery Club hosted the event at the Leisure Centre

Athletes from Maple Ridge compete in the JOP Indoor Archery Championships at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Junior Olympian Program Indoor Championships for archery were held in Maple Ridge on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Maple Ridge Archery Club and the Leisure Centre was one of four venues across the province.

There were 145 athletes competing province-wide, 68 junior archers between 6-years and 20-years old, anywhere from Squamish to Chilliwack.

There were 8 to 10 athletes competing from the Maple Ridge club.

Champions will be announced Monday morning.



