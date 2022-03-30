Arena lacrosse awards stars of the season

At the end of the inaugural year of play for ALL west division, players and coaches given accolades

Grizzlies goaltender Brandon Humphrey was among a few players and coaches recognized at the year-end league awards, despite his team falling to Sea Spray in the finals. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Gordie Phillips, Brandon Humphrey, Jake Foster, and Nick Scott were honoured with individual awards on Sunday afternoon as the Arena Lacrosse League West Division concluded its inaugural season.

Phillips was named the most valuable player while Humphrey was awarded the most outstanding goaltender title.

The two players were also competing with their respective teams – Phillips for the Sea Spray and Humphrey for the Grizzlies – for the ALL Western Division Championship, which was won by the Sea Spray.

The Grizzlies won game one on Saturday 9-8 before the Sea Spray took game two – in sudden-death overtime – 14-13 on Sunday to set up a 15-minute mini-game with the Sea Spray holding on for the 2-1 victory.

RECENT: Sea Spray defeat Grizzlies 15-11 at Langley Events Centre

Phillips (Port Coquitlam) had nine goals and 26 points in a dozen regular season games and was dominant as the Sea Spray the transition player helped his team gain possession on 65 per cent of face-offs he took.

Humphrey (Burnaby) was second in goals against average at 12.12 and tied for third in save percentage (.770) while also finishing second in total saves (238).

The offensive player of the year award went to Calgary’s Jake Foster as the Shooting Eagles forward led in both goals (30) and points (73) and was second in assists (43).

READ MORE: Sea Spray continue to lead Langley-based west division of Arena Lacrosse League

And Nick Scott (Pitt Meadows) of the Black Fish won the defensive player of the year award.

All four players were top 10 selections back in November as the four ALL West Division teams drafted their respective rosters.

Foster and Humphrey were each first round picks, taken third and fourth, respectively, while Phillips went in round two (eighth overall) and Scott was a third-round pick at 10th overall.

The final award was presented to the Russ Heard, Andy Ogilvie, Blair Bradley, and general manager as the Sea Spray were recognized as having the best coaching staff of the year.

.

LacrosseLangley