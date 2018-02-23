Arenacross tour invades Abbotsford on Saturday

Competitors line up at the start line at a past Rockstar arenacross event. The tour makes its debut in Abbotsford on Saturday.

The first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series takes over the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday.

Arenacross racers will make their long-awaited return to Abbotsford, after the event was originally scheduled to occur in November.

It’s now a spring series, as opposed to the previous two years, when races were run in the fall. It’s the first time the series has ever come to Abbotsford.

“We are super excited with the new changes to the already-amazing series, and bringing Rockstar Energy on as the title sponsor was the step we needed to make this series world-renowned,” said Kyle Thompson, the director of operations for Jetwerx Inc, which is involved in running the event.

“Pushing back the series to spring is what we had to do, to be sure all the events took place in 2018. Starting the series with ‘bar-banging AX racing’ should bring some fireworks right from the first gate drop.”

Thompson said it’s great to be kicking off the calendar year with an event on the West Coast.

“We are thrilled to be starting our racing in British Columbia. The motorsport community has really taken off out there, and bringing a new venue to the series it’s an exciting time to be a dirt bike enthusiast,” he added.

The tour continues with arenacross shows in Calgary in March, and in Ontario in April.

Motocross races then run in Calgary in May, B.C. and Manitoba in June, Ontario and New Brunswick in July, and Quebec and Ontario in August.

Supercross races then conclude the series, with stops in Ontario and Quebec to close out the tour in November.

Tickets are still available for the show and range from $17 to $27.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m., but for an additional $10 there is a pit pass ticket that allows spectators to meet the riders and take photographs of their bikes.

All tickets that were purchased for the show originally scheduled for November will be honoured on Saturday.

For more information on the event, visit arenacrosstour.com.