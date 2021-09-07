Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association

David Linde will be running in October around Rolley Lake

David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

A former Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey athlete will be running to raise funds for the organization in October.

David Linde, a Pitt Meadows local, will be running around Rolley Lake in Maple Ridge for 24 hours, on October 9 and 10, to raise money for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey.

“I played with RMMHA for over 15 years, all the way from Tyke to Juvenile, and it’s had a huge impact on my life and shaped me into who I am today,” said Linde. “I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the league. Over the past few years I’ve taken up running/ultra running and thought this would be a great way to give back.”

Currently, the GoFundMe fundraiser goal is for $3,000 and Linde had already raised over $1,100 in three days since launching the fundraiser.

Linde will also be accepting donations on the day of the event, and 100 per cent of the donations will be going directly to the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association in support of athletes for registration and equipment costs.

The association, in response to this generous fundraiser said, “We are extremely grateful to #rustleralumi David Linde for choosing Ridge Meadows Hockey and raising funds to support our athletes with registration and equipment costs.”

Linde is inviting people to come support or even participate.

“Anyone is welcome to come out and show support, or even join me in running some laps!” he wrote.

