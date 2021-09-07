David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association

David Linde will be running in October around Rolley Lake

A former Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey athlete will be running to raise funds for the organization in October.

David Linde, a Pitt Meadows local, will be running around Rolley Lake in Maple Ridge for 24 hours, on October 9 and 10, to raise money for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey.

“I played with RMMHA for over 15 years, all the way from Tyke to Juvenile, and it’s had a huge impact on my life and shaped me into who I am today,” said Linde. “I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the league. Over the past few years I’ve taken up running/ultra running and thought this would be a great way to give back.”

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association to host 2022 U13 provincial championships

Currently, the GoFundMe fundraiser goal is for $3,000 and Linde had already raised over $1,100 in three days since launching the fundraiser.

Linde will also be accepting donations on the day of the event, and 100 per cent of the donations will be going directly to the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association in support of athletes for registration and equipment costs.

The association, in response to this generous fundraiser said, “We are extremely grateful to #rustleralumi David Linde for choosing Ridge Meadows Hockey and raising funds to support our athletes with registration and equipment costs.”

Linde is inviting people to come support or even participate.

“Anyone is welcome to come out and show support, or even join me in running some laps!” he wrote.

ALSO READ: NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs in Russia
Next story
Twin sons of Langley Rams coach named to CFL prospects list

Just Posted

David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (right) posed with mascots Pee and Poo during Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. The program, which connected residents from across the region with local leaders, was part of the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit that wrapped up Sept. 6. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows had presence at PNE

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Early morning hike up the mountain

(Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches survey to host activities for Community Foundation month