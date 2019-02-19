Athletes looking good during indoor season

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes winning in track and field

Sprinter Carter Smith of Pitt Meadows is lacing up his shoes for another year of competitive track. (Contributed)

Local athletes have been posting some great results in the indoor track and field season.

Maple Ridge Ramblers Aiden Grout and Jade Lenton turn in strong pre-season performances at the University of Washington High School Indoor Meet, as Grout set a meet record with his winning high jump of 2.06m and Lenton Jade won her heat in the 400m with a 59.35 clocking.

https://www.facebook.com/langleymustangs/videos/885088448503705/

At the prestigious Harry Jerome meet on Feb. 2 at the Olympic Oval indoor track in Richmond, Pitt Meadows athlete Carter Smith took bronze in the 60m event in a time of 7.43 seconds.

Smith is a sprinter who will compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m events this year. There were about 30 competitors in the 18-and-under race, and he surprised himself withe the result.

“I wasn’t expecting to go quite that fast,” he said.

The Grade 10’s personal best last year in the 100m was 11.9 seconds, but based on his time in the 60m, he expects that to drop into the 11.5 range. He started track in Grade 8, and has been striving to get better every year. He trains with track coach Ivor Day, who has been a track and field coach at Pitt Meadows secondary.

“He’s awesome. He pushes me to my max, and the results are coming,” said Smith. “I did well, and I’m keeping up with some of the people I wasn’t able to last year.”

Previous story
Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels
Next story
Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Most Read