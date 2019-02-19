Athletes looking good during indoor season

Sprinter Carter Smith of Pitt Meadows is lacing up his shoes for another year of competitive track. (Contributed)

Local athletes have been posting some great results in the indoor track and field season.

Maple Ridge Ramblers Aiden Grout and Jade Lenton turn in strong pre-season performances at the University of Washington High School Indoor Meet, as Grout set a meet record with his winning high jump of 2.06m and Lenton Jade won her heat in the 400m with a 59.35 clocking.

https://www.facebook.com/langleymustangs/videos/885088448503705/

At the prestigious Harry Jerome meet on Feb. 2 at the Olympic Oval indoor track in Richmond, Pitt Meadows athlete Carter Smith took bronze in the 60m event in a time of 7.43 seconds.

Smith is a sprinter who will compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m events this year. There were about 30 competitors in the 18-and-under race, and he surprised himself withe the result.

“I wasn’t expecting to go quite that fast,” he said.

The Grade 10’s personal best last year in the 100m was 11.9 seconds, but based on his time in the 60m, he expects that to drop into the 11.5 range. He started track in Grade 8, and has been striving to get better every year. He trains with track coach Ivor Day, who has been a track and field coach at Pitt Meadows secondary.

“He’s awesome. He pushes me to my max, and the results are coming,” said Smith. “I did well, and I’m keeping up with some of the people I wasn’t able to last year.”