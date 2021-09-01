Canada’s Aurelie Rivard swims her way to a silver medal for the women’s SM10(Para) 200m Individual Medley during the swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada’s Aurelie Rivard swims her way to a silver medal for the women’s SM10(Para) 200m Individual Medley during the swimming finals at the Commonwealth Games Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurelie Rivard, Greg Stewart win Paralympic gold medals for Canada

The gold was Rivard’s fourth medal of the Tokyo Games, and 10th medal of her Paralympic career

Aurelie Rivard captured her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion.

The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won the S10 400-metre freestyle in four minutes 24.08 seconds, smashing her own world record by about five seconds.

The gold was Rivard’s fourth medal of the Tokyo Games, and 10th medal of her Paralympic career.

Greg Stewart won the men’s shot put on a double gold-medal day for Canada.

The 35-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., threw a Paralympic record of 16.75 metres in his Paralympic debut.

Brent Lakatos added his third silver medal in Tokyo in the men’s 100 metres.

The 41-year-old from Dorval, Que., who’d been the defending champion in the 100, also won silver in the 400 and 5,000 metres and now has 10 career Paralympic medals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Pitt Meadows golfer second in junior tour event

Just Posted

One person was airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 264000 block of Lougheed Highway, near Spilsbury Street, on Aug. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Witnesses tell police speed a possible factor in Maple Ridge rollover crash

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Langley. (MLJ/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer second in junior tour event

Dr. Adrian Walton is careful about who he sells the drug ivermectin, a livestock dewormer which is not a proven COVID-19 treatment. (Facebook/Dewdney Animal Hospital)
Maple Ridge anti-vaxxers look for livestock dewormer

The community meals were last offered in-person in March 2020. (Black Press Media file)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to bring back their Community Meal Program