B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Comox skier Cassie Sharpe is an Olympic champion.

The freestyle skier, who grew up on the slopes of Mount Washington, on Vancouver Island, qualified in top spot for the ladies’ halfpipe final, which took place Tuesday in Pyeonchgang (Monday evening, PST).

Sharpe posted the top two scores in qualifying – 93 and 93.4. In the finals she proved the qualification round was no fluke.

She posted a 94.4 on her first run in the finals, a score that was only bettered by Sharpe herself, when she improved to 95.8 on her second run.

In the halfpipe, the top single run posted of three attempts is all that counts.

Sharpe knew she won gold before even skiing her third run.

When silver medalist Marie Martinod of France (92.6) fell on her third attempt, Sharpe stood at the top of the course, on top of the world.

Brita Sigourney of the United States placed third, with a score of 91.6, which she posted on her third run.

Martinod’s score came on her second run.

More to come…

Previous story
Pitt Marauders upset MEI Eagles

Just Posted

Pitt Marauders upset MEI Eagles

Local senior boys’ AAA team wins 91-57 to go undefeated.

Still time to nominate Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Hometown Hero

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 28.

City study lays it all out for a new hotel in Maple Ridge

New accommodation will need to partner with others, because of costs

Letter: Horse out of pot barn a long time ago

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

From Langley to PyeongChang: Local student is at the Olympics

Walnut Grove Secondary student Kevin Kim is at the Winter Games to create a multimedia project.

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, sought by B.C. RCMP

33-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Smith’s vehicle found abandoned near Hope

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

UPDATE: Man killed in targted Coquitlam shooting identified

IHIT also asking for information about 2018 grey Chrysler 300 on fire near the shooting

Most Read