B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

It could possibly be their first step toward an Olympic dream for the 1,200 athletes at the B.C. Winter Games this weekend in Kamloops.

During the next three days, athletes from across the province aged 9 to 17 years-old will compete in 19 different sports from the slopes, to the arena, to the field, to the pool.

For many, this will be the first time participating in a multisport competition and the first time being away from home.

At the Opening Ceremony on Thursday evening, the youth heard words of inspiration on how all their hard work could get them to the international podium.

In her speech to the athletes, Canadian Olympian Elli Terwiel reflected on the B.C. Winter Games being some of the fondest memories in the beginning years of her slalom skiing career.

“My journey to the Olympics really began at the Winter Games,” she said.

Terwiel was 12 when she competed at the 2002 games in Williams Lake, alongside Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa — who happened to earned gold on Thursday in PyeongChang.

RELATED: Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

It was Terwiel’s first time being on her own for a competition, and “she loved it,” she said.

Terwiel went on to represent Team Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games in the women’s slalom competition, but did not finish.

Looking back, she said, the experiences at the provincial Games helped her further her athletic pursuits.

“For me, making it to the Olympics felt like an accomplishment on its own … it was a moment I had dreamt about since I was four years old,” she explained.

“Every athletes story is different. Today you’re adding another chapter towards your Olympic dream.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Canadian Olympian Elli Terwiel speaking to the crowd of athletes in Kamloops on Thursday at the Opening Ceremony of the B.C. Winter Games. Kristi Patton/Black Press

Previous story
B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Just Posted

Marauders and Wildcats meet in Fraser Valley Tournament

Pitt hosts tournament that will send five teams to the provincials

School district no longer recycling with Ridge society

District is adding organic waste collection after spring break

Pitt Meadows limits duplexes

Now allowed only on corner lots

Affordable housing project soon underway in Maple Ridge

Community Services partners with BC Housing

New parkettes in Silver Valley drew most number of no signatures

But with numbers in, all rec projects for Maple Ridge proceeding

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

Province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last years

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

Most Read