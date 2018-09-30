The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

It was more than just a game for the Surrey Eagles and their fans Friday night.

The team retired Jaxon Joseph’s number before facing the Prince George Spruce Kings in the South Surrey arena.

Joseph, 20, was one of the 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash April 6. Joseph played for the Eagles during the 2015/16 season.

Players from both teams gathered at centre ice for a moment of silence. Joseph’s number, 10, was raised to the rafters.

“It’s more than a hockey game tonight, it’s going to be emotional honouring all of the members of the Humboldt Broncos who lost their lives, especially Jaxon who played for the Surrey Eagles,” Eagles forward Eric Linell said in a pregame interview.

“I’ve heard he was a great kid, great hockey player, worked hard on the ice and off the ice as well, great in the community. I’ve heard nothing about great things about him.”

The first 250 fans of Friday’s game received a commemorative puck honouring Joseph. Hockey sticks were placed at the entrance of the arena, following a trend that happened across Canada as a tribute for the victims.

During the game, the team sold special Humboldt-inspired Eagles jerseys to raise money for Joseph’s family.

Joseph’s number is only the second retired by the club. Former forward Jeff Nabseth’s No. 8 jersey was retired after he was killed in a bike accident on Vancouver Island in 1999.

The Eagles won Friday’s game in shootout, 3-2.

 

The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

Previous story
Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘A lifetime of volunteering’

Carla Reed has spent the majority of her life helping others.

Letter: ‘Still upset with train whistles’

‘Years ago only five trains passed daily through Maple Ridge.’

Good Reads: Award-winning author at Maple Ridge library

Eden Robinson chroniclers contemporary indigenous-Canadian life.

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

On Community: Could you, would you help neighbour in need?

Oct. 7–14 is Community Chest Week in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in North Vancouver

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Most Read