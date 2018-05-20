JOVAN OLAFIOYE WAS HELD TO 12 GAMES IN HIS FIRST YEAR WITH THE ALOUETTES (PETER MCCABE/CFL.CA)

B.C. Lions bring back 6-time all-star offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye

He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

The B.C. Lions have signed six-time all-star Jovan Olafioye, the team announced Saturday.

The offensive lineman spent seven seasons with Lions before he was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes last year.

Olafioye agreed to a three-year contract extension with Montreal through the 2019 campaign before reportedly parting ways with the club earlier Saturday.

“Jovan (Olafioye) is an experienced and talented offensive lineman who will further strengthen the right side of our line,” said Lions general manager Ed Hervey.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound Olafioye made the CFL all-star team from 2011 to 2016.

Olafioye, 30, tweeted Saturday night that he was “coming home!”

The Canadian Press

Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

