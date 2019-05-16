Wally Buono stands on the sideline before a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, his last regular season game as the team’s coach, in Vancouver, on Saturday November 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions sign all seven players they selected in 2019 CFL draft

B.C. selected seven players in the May 2 draft

The B.C. Lions signed their entire 2019 draft class Thursday.

B.C. selected seven players in the May 2 draft, with Missouri linebacker Noah Robinson being its first selection (third round, No. 26 overall).

Also signed were Western defensive back Hakeem Johnson, Alberta offensive lineman Jonathan Harke, British Columbia defensive lineman Charles Nwoye, Wilfrid Laurier fullback Mario Villamizar, Simon Fraser defensive lineman Brad Lyons and Manitoba running back Jamel Lyles.

“We look forward to these young men taking the next step in their development as professional football players,” Lions GM Ed Hervey said in a statement.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions equipment manager Ken Kasuya remembered as ‘treasured friend’

STAMPEDERS SIGN MEXICAN PLAYERS

The Calgary Stampeders signed the three players they selected in the CFL’s first-ever draft of Mexican players.

Calgary selected receiver Andres Salgado (first round, ninth overall), kicker Oscar Hugo Silva (second round, 18th overall) and offensive lineman Guillermo Calderon (third round, 27th overall) in the Jan. 14 draft.

Salgado had 31 catches for 586 yards for the Mexico City Condors. Silva kicked for Saltillo Dinos while Calderon played on the defensive line for the Puebla Artilleros but will attend Calgary’s training camp as an offensive lineman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Christine Sinclair sounds call for women’s professional soccer in Canada

Just Posted

WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Maple Ridge woman missing since May 9

Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

Letters: ‘Dikes not a speedway for bikes’

Primary concern on Thornhill is water.

Hemp business seeks to expand in Pitt Meadows

Naturally Splendid wants more space for CBD extraction

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Vancouver police look for suspects in robbery, assault of senior

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store

UPDATE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident is now being linked to early morning break and enter

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

Most Read