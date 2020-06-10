Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, stops Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

British Columbia’s premier says the province and its top doctor have approved a proposal for the NHL to make Vancouver a possible playoff hub city in Western Canada during the pandemic.

John Horgan says he has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to advance the initiative put together by all three sides based on a modification of quarantine measures that would allow a team to remain together as a family or bubble.

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation, be responsible for any COVID-19 testing and agree to not interact with the public during a 14-day isolation period.

The NHL hasn’t yet named which two cities would host the games for the resumption of play, but possible locations include Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

Horgan says the plan would allow for an economic boost to the city from hotel rentals and other services if the season involves the Vancouver Canucks in an extended playoff run.

Horgan says British Columbia’s tourism sector is expected to make some gains this summer but he has no illusions that domestic travel will make up for American and international travellers who help local businesses thrive.

READ MORE: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from coronavirus liability

The Canadian Press

Maple Ridge exchange student playing pro basketball in Germany

