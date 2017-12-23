Dillon Dube #19 of the Kelowna Rockets leads the team through the tunnel to the ice against the Calgary Hitmen on October 13, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

An early Christmas present for Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube, already spending the holiday with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, AB and a four year veteran of the Rockets, has been named Team Canada’s captain for the tournament, beginning Boxing Day.

Dube, 19, is the first Kelowna Rocket to be named captain of Canada’s entry at the World Junior. It’s the second year in a row Dube has played for Canada at the junior tournament after recording three assists in seven games last year.

With Dube serving as captain, Kale Clague, Dante Fabbro, and Victor Mete will serve as assistant captains.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, Dec. 26 when Canada faces off against Finland.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Just Posted

Good Reads: Family Literacy Day, so much more than books

Family Literacy Day is a national event held in communities across the… Continue reading

Gardening: Four cups of Christmas cheer

Wishing you all the kindness, consideration, friendship that I have experienced this holiday season.

Being Young: When everything gets quiet

The holiday magic, the fog of joy that sweeps over everything melts away.

Pets: Shy cats need homes

Twilight cats are very hard to place.

Along the Fraser: When there were no ditches, just streams and rivers

‘Everywhere we look, there’s new housing.’

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students illustrate what Christmas means to them

Christmas art by students from Davie Jones elementary and Hammond elementary.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Most Read