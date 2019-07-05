Ball hockey players return from Europe with gold

Ridge Meadows MBHA pair won at U16 worlds

Draped in a Maple Leaf flag and with gold medals between their teeth, Maple Ridge ball hockey players Ben Fontaine and Mason Louie are back from the world championships. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association players Mason Louie and Ben Fontaine have returned from Prague, Czech Republic after winning gold with Junior Team Canada West.

Team Canada West went undefeated in the under-16 tournament, and played Team Canada East for the championship game, with a winning score of 8-6.

READ ALSO: Ridge ball hockey player wins gold with Canada at u-18 worlds

Fontaine scored four goals and added two assists in the tournament and Louie had a goal and an assist.

They opened the tournament on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Slovakia, then on Friday had a pair of easy victories: 7-0 over the UK and 9-0 over the Czech Republic under-15 team.

Saturday brought a first match with Canada East, and a close 3-2 win, followed by an 11-4 win over the Czech Republic team that got them to the championship game unbeaten.

 


