Royals pose during the banner raising ceremony for the Bantam AA provincial championship victory. (Miranda Carpenter/Special to The News)

Bantam AA provincial championship banner gets a permanent home

Ridge Meadows Baseball hosts banner raising ceremony for the Royals’ win

The Ridge Meadows Baseball Association hosted a banner raising ceremony earlier this month, to celebrate the Bantam AA provincial championship victory.

A banner raising ceremony was held on Oct. 17 at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park Diamond 1. According to Miranda Carpenter of the association, the banner ceremony was crucial for the club as well as the players.

“It is really important to recognize the players, and their families. They worked so hard to achieve this and will forever be reminded of their success when they see their names on the backstop,” she said.

The Royals were defeated the Cowichan Valley Mustangs, to take the Bantam AA provincial championship in August. Despite the Mustangs being favourites to win the division, the Royals were able to defeat them to take the title.

“To put it in perspective we have been offering baseball in Ridge Meadows for 66 years now and in that time I think there are only 6 or 7 banners at the Bantam AA level. So the recognition is well deserved,” she said.

