Barracudas take gold in the First Annual Female Ice Breaker Tournament

The girls played against Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Tri Cities. (Leina Wade/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association’s U15 C1 Barracudas team won gold in the first Annual Female Ice Breaker Tournament in Chilliwack.

Leina Wade, the manager for the U15 C1 Barracuda team, proud of the girl’s achievement, expressed what it meant for the girls.

“The tournament was the 1st Annual Female Ice Breaker Tournament in Chilliwack. This was the first tournament the girls have participated in since covid began. They were all very excited,” she said.

The girls played against Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Tri Cities on Nov. 14. While they lost the first game against Tri Cities with a score of 4-6, they won against Abbotsford and Chilliwack and then they won against Try Cities in the gold medal game with a score of 3-1.

“The girls now have another tournament coming up in December, and another in March, and the rest of the season to play as well,” said Wade.

ALSO READ: BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

ALSO READ: Abbotsford Canucks games rescheduled due to local state of emergency