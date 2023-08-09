BC Bears win silver at rugby nationals with help from Maple Ridge athlete

Brady Howlett helped his U19 team get to the final match against Ontario Blues

Brady Howlett (left) helped the BC Bears U19 boys team win silver at the 2023 U19 Canadian Rugby Championship. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)

While a couple of local youth rugby players were off representing the province at the Western Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta., another Maple Ridge athlete was taking his talents to the national stage and helping his team get to the finals of the U19 Canadian Rugby Championship.

Brady Howlett, whose skills have taken him from Maple Ridge to the Trinity Western University Spartans, competed as part of the BC Bears U19 boys team in Vancouver from July 30 to Aug. 6.

Howlett and his teammates got off to a solid start, beating the Alberta Wolfpack 59-0 and Rugby Quebec 34-17, but then stumbled a bit as they experienced a 27-15 loss at the hands of the Atlantic Rock.

This put them up against the Ontario Blues in the gold medal game last Sunday. The defending champion BC Bears team was unfortunately not able to repeat last year’s success, suffering a tough 31-27 loss to the Blues that forced the B.C. team to settle for silver.

On the women’s side, the U19 team opened the tournament on a bad note after a 33-29 loss to Alberta. Their struggles then continued throughout the rest of the tournament, losing to Quebec 32-7, Atlantic 36-7, and Ontario 23-7.

maple ridgerugby