BC Lacrosse honours Maple Ridge volunteer as a Spirit Champion

Bonner marks a decade of work on behalf of Burrards minor lacrosse

The BC Lacrosse Association has honoured one of the stalwart volunteers with the Ridge Meadows Burrards minor lacrosse association.

Rich Bonner has been chosen as a 2022 BCLA Spirit Champion field lacrosse award winner.

“Ridge Meadows would not be a successful organization without Rich Bonner,” said a tweet by BC Lacrosse.

Bonner is marking a decade of volunteering with minor lacrosse. He has served on the executive, coached both of his son’s teams, coordinated facilities and managed equipment.

BC Lacrosse gave a special nod to his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past two years have been especially tricky, but Rich was able to follow the provincial guidelines and ensured that the athletes got to play the game they loved,” said the announcement.

“A true fan of lacrosse, he has put in countless hours keeping the association running. He gets things done quickly and efficiently, and does so without expecting any praise or attention.”

READ ALSO: Canada to receive 4×100 men’s relay silver medals from Tokyo Olympics