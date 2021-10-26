BCHL

BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game

All-star events will be held Jan. 14 in Penticton, with NHL and college scouts in attendance

The BCHL will hold a Top Prospects Game this season as part of its 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend.

All-star festivities are taking place Jan. 14 in Penticton.

The Top Prospects Game will see 40 players selected through a vote by B.C.-based amateur scouts. Players listed by the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting will receive automatic entry. The remaining spots will go to current and future draft prospects, including top 16-year-olds.

Players will participate in an off-ice and on-ice combine prior to the game.

“This gives our athletes the chance to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts, as well as NCAA coaches, while competing against the top players in our league,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “This weekend is a celebration of our league’s past as well as its present, but the Top Prospects Game is a chance for us to also celebrate its future.”

The Top Prospects Game will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre while the All-Star Game will be played on a newly-built outdoor rink in downtown Penticton.

Rosters for the Top Prospects Game will be announced in December.

RELATED: BCHL creates interactive map to track alums in the NCAA

RELATED: BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

