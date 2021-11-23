Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe is one of 18 BCHLers named to the All-Star three-on-three tournament following a poll of league coaches. (Darren Francis photo)

Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe is one of 18 BCHLers named to the All-Star three-on-three tournament following a poll of league coaches. (Darren Francis photo)

BCHL coaches determine initial 18 skaters for three-on-three all-star tournament

Remaining all-stars will be determined through online fan voting

The BCHL has revealed the names of 18 players who will skate in a three-on-three all-star tournament.

The event will take place on an outdoor rink Jan. 15 in Penticton, and the hometown Vees will be represented by forward Fin Williams.

Each BCHL team has one all-star so far, selected through a poll of BCHL coaches. There are another 10 spots (six skaters, four goalies) still to be determined through fan voting. Eligible players will be listed online Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at bchl.ca/fanvote.

In addition to Penticton’s Williams, other BCHLers on the initial all-star roster include:

Braden Blace – D – Alberni Valley

Abram Wiebe – D – Chilliwack

Matthew Campbell – D – Coquitlam

David Jacobs – F – Cowichan Valley

Tyson Dyck – F – Cranbrook

Ryan Upson – F – Langley

Tristan Allen – D – Merritt

Sean Donaldson – F – Nanaimo

Dylan Finlay – D – Powell River

Nick Rheaume – F – Prince George

Simon Tassy – F – Salmon Arm

Michael Abgrall – F – Surrey

Zach Michaelis – F – Trail

Cam MacDonald – F – Vernon

Ellis Rickwood – F – Victoria

Cade Littler – F – Wenatchee

Felix Trudeau – F – West Kelowna

The final group of all-stars will be split into four teams of six skaters and a goalie, two repping the Coastal Conference and two repping the Interior Conference.

They’ll play a round-robin to determine seeding for the first/second and the third/fourth place game.

The All-Star tourney is part of the BCHL’s 60th anniversary festivities, celebrating the league’s six decades from 1961 to now.

