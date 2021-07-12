FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

Tennis star cites difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic

Bianca Andreescu says she will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics, originally scheduled to have happened last summer, were postponed and are now scheduled to begin on July 23 despite a recent state of emergency declared by Japan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, tennis star Andreescu said that not competing at the Olympic Games this summer was a “very difficult” decision.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.,” she said.

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Italy beats England in penalty shootout to win Euro 2020
Next story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

ARMS is asking for volunteers to help protect storm drains from toxic material.
ARMS looking for volunteers to help protect storm drains

The Pitt Meadows Summer Serenade concert series will be held Wednesday evenings. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosts summer concert series

Mechanic and B&F Automotive owner Sherwin Belgrave is spearheading another virtual music bingo fundraiser to help large farm animals impacted by the recent wildfire in Lytton. The online event runs this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Special to The News)
Mechanic hosts different style of fundraiser for Lytton fire victims

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe (of Pitt Meadows) star in Theatre in the Country’s upcoming production of Salt-Water Moon. (Reg Parks/Special to The News)
After months away, Pitt Meadows actor back on stage before live audience