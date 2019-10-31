Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Just Posted

Runners finish strong at zone championships

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes qualify for coming provincials

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues in Maple Ridge with volunteer rally

Teams led by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

Maple Ridge company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Poppy pinned onto Maple Ridge mayor to launch campaign

Ceremonial presentations of the ‘first poppy’ kicked off the Remembrance drive locally on Tuesday

Asking public input on Pitt Meadows development

Three public events about North Lougheed Study Area in November

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Possible transit strike looming in Vancouver as routes overburdened

It’s the first strike notice in eight years

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, who was a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

IHIT confirms link between Paul Prestbakmo’s death and attack on White Rock man

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Most Read