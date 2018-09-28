(Contributed) The Knights atoms were rolling against the Mission Niners.

Big weekend for Meadow Ridge Knights football

In three games they allowed just six points against

The Meadow Ridge Knights enjoyed some big wins over the past week.

The Valley Community Football League organization saw just six points put up against their teams through three games. Its atoms won 38-0, pee wees 27-0 and bantams 18-6.

The atoms took on the Mission Niners, who played the Knights hard in the first half, especially on defence. Ben Firth got the Knights on the board first with a big run. At the half the score was 14-0 Knights.

The second half saw the Knights open it up. Some nice passes mixed in with the run saw Ridge put up another 24 points in the second half. Knights defence was steady all game not allowing the Niners to score on this day.

After a hard week two loss to Abbotsford, the pee wee Knights came out firing on all cylinders, playing under the lights Tuesday night in Chilliwack.

Strong play from the offensive line down in the trenches allowed the rest of the offence to regain their form.

Smart decision making and fierce running from QB Zach Golab, to go with a strong arm, saw him toss for two touchdowns to go with more than 50 rushing yards.

Power running from running back Lachlan Bruce saw him reach the end zone, and cap a big day off with a beautiful pick six on defence.

Speedy and shifty running back Isaiah Hill-Lecesne had great runs as well as great hands, also reaching the end zone.

Once again offensive coordinator Rob Nicol showed his offensive prowess in play calling.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kain Webster and Tyler Jones were wreaking havoc on the Chilli offense, as Jones recorded two sacks. The defensive line was in the Giants backfield all night, forcing fumbles on multiple occasions and recovering them.

Dylan Hawkins made a fantastic interception, and was one tackle away from the end zone. Coordinator D.J. Nicol had the defence dialed in and had the blitz firing.

This weekend the atom team will be playing at John Oliver Park against North Delta, while the flag, pee wee and junior bantam teams play Abbotsford at Rotary Stadium. The bantam team will be playing at home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against Comox.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Just Posted

Big weekend for Meadow Ridge Knights football

In three games they allowed just six points against

Letter: ‘Pay hospital parking on way out’

‘I will always hand off my space to anyone else’

Rest-and-ready station will bring ambulances to Pitt Meadows

City leases space ner city hall to B.C. Emergency Health Services

Voters can meet the candidates

Two all-candidates meetings in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

No solution yet for busy Maple Ridge bypass corner

Mayor still wants Salvation Army building gone

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed

B.C. Coroners Service schedules inquest for death at Surrey Pretrial in 2016

David Singh Tucker was found dead on July 25, 2016: BC Coroners Service

New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Most Read