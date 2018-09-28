Big weekend for Meadow Ridge Knights football

In three games they allowed just six points against

(Contributed) The Knights atoms were rolling against the Mission Niners.

The Meadow Ridge Knights enjoyed some big wins over the past week.

The Valley Community Football League organization saw just six points put up against their teams through three games. Its atoms won 38-0, pee wees 27-0 and bantams 18-6.

The atoms took on the Mission Niners, who played the Knights hard in the first half, especially on defence. Ben Firth got the Knights on the board first with a big run. At the half the score was 14-0 Knights.

The second half saw the Knights open it up. Some nice passes mixed in with the run saw Ridge put up another 24 points in the second half. Knights defence was steady all game not allowing the Niners to score on this day.

After a hard week two loss to Abbotsford, the pee wee Knights came out firing on all cylinders, playing under the lights Tuesday night in Chilliwack.

Strong play from the offensive line down in the trenches allowed the rest of the offence to regain their form.

Smart decision making and fierce running from QB Zach Golab, to go with a strong arm, saw him toss for two touchdowns to go with more than 50 rushing yards.

Power running from running back Lachlan Bruce saw him reach the end zone, and cap a big day off with a beautiful pick six on defence.

Speedy and shifty running back Isaiah Hill-Lecesne had great runs as well as great hands, also reaching the end zone.

Once again offensive coordinator Rob Nicol showed his offensive prowess in play calling.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kain Webster and Tyler Jones were wreaking havoc on the Chilli offense, as Jones recorded two sacks. The defensive line was in the Giants backfield all night, forcing fumbles on multiple occasions and recovering them.

Dylan Hawkins made a fantastic interception, and was one tackle away from the end zone. Coordinator D.J. Nicol had the defence dialed in and had the blitz firing.

This weekend the atom team will be playing at John Oliver Park against North Delta, while the flag, pee wee and junior bantam teams play Abbotsford at Rotary Stadium. The bantam team will be playing at home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against Comox.