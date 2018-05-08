Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details on the charges.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave,” the Jays said in a statement. “We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays. He has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. The league says it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.

“MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. ”We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

The Canadian Press

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle. The team had planned give away Osuna T-Shirts to the first 15,000 fans attending Thursday's series finale against the Mariners.

