Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins forward Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career

The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory a day earlier.

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.

Late in the first period of Sunday night’s game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline,” the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, “is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards.”

Marchand’s history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.

—The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Travel restrictions amid Omicron variant strand Canadian field hockey team
Next story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

City hall is asking residents in the shaded areas to ensure they have an emergency plan, and take steps to protect pets and valuable property should an evacuation be required. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge wants residents ready to evacuate

Mary Robson, executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank. (The News/files)
BCLC raising money for Maple Ridge food bank

Tammy Clark, a regular Through Your Lens contributor, shared this fall photograph captured while paddling along the Alouette River. She calls it “paradise.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fall palette reflected in the river

Maple Ridge Museum has this picture on file in its archives depicting old Haney with the land mass created by the landslide sticking out into the Fraser. The picture was taken approximately 20 years after the disaster struck, according to museum records. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P00396/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: 141 years ago Haney suffered a great landslide