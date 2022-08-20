Burrard players in medal contention at lacrosse nationals

Burrards with 12U Team BC Tristan Windsor and Silas Gagnon sandwich an Ontario player. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News) Cody Todd of the 14U Team BC squad, scored against Manitoba on this shot. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News) Burrards player Silas Gagnon against Manitoba. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News) Tristan Windsor with a hard check against Ontario. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Burrards players are in the thick of the action as the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals are underway at the Langley Events Centre.

The Team BC 12U boys team has a strong local contingent that includes Silas Gagnon, Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and alternate goaltender William Nichols.

The boys were part of a Burrards pee wee team that won the provincial championships last month.

The 14U boys will be coached by Rob Williams, who is also the head coach of the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team. Cody Todd has also been selected to play for the team.

The 14U girls team has two players on the final roster in Mya Jakovljevich and Ashlyn Laity, and alternates Paige Downey and Stella Mulcahy.

Each of the teams will have to beat an Ontario squad to take the gold medal.

The 12U Team BC boys squad has four wins and two losses. Both losses came against Ontario, and the B.C. boys will likely face Team Ontario in the finals.

The 14U Team BC boys have five wins and a loss, and the team is also on a collision course with Ontario in Saturday’s final.

The 14U Team BC girls have gone 3-1, and are also headed for the gold medal game.

The finals are set for Saturday, with gold and bronze medal games happening from 9:30 a.m. until the last start at 1:30 p.m.