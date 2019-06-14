The Maple Ridge Burrards defence held the Langley Thunder in check on Wednesday. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Burrards blast Thunder 14-4

Maple Ridge club alone atop WLA standings

With a 14-4 laugher against the Langley Thunder on Wednesday night, the Maple Ridge Burrards moved into first place in the WLA.

The Burrards are now 6-1 on the season.

For just over half the game, the Thunder were right in the game, deadlocked at four goals apiece against the Burrards.

But the Burrards scored three straight to close the frame and then throttled the Thunder in the third period, scoring seven unanswered at Langley Events Centre.

Langley is 1-5, having lost four consecutive games – all of which have been at home.

“We knew that Maple Ridge didn’t have their strongest line-up and we needed to execute at a high level and we just didn’t do that for long enough and consistent enough. A good team will wear you down,” said Thunder head coach Rod Jensen.

What also hurt the team was discipline as they took five penalties, with the Burrards capitalizing on four of their chances.

“We are not good enough to take the undisciplined penalties, they will take advantage of that.”

READ ALSO: Burrards standing out in NLL Lacrosse

Matthew Dinsdale (four goals, seven points) and Athan Iannucci (four goals, six points) both had four-goal games while Riley Loewen topped the team with eight points, including three goals. Chase McIntyre rounded out the attack with three goal and five points.

In goal, Frank Scigliano finished with 31 saves on 35 shots before Brandon Humphrey came in for the final minutes, stopping all three shots.

Langley’s Jake Sundar played his first game since the season opener, stopping 43 of 54 shots as Maple Ridge bombarded the Thunder goal. Dan Lewis replaced him in the third period, stopping four of seven shots.

• The Burrards will be in Victoria this Sunday, but will return to Cam Neely Arena on June 23 for a home tilt against the New Westminster Salmonbellies.

