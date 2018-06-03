Curtis Dickson had four goals and two assists on Sunday and now leads the WLA with 18 goals and 26 points in four games. (THE NEWS/files)

Burrards down Lakers for third win

Curtis Dickson paces Ridge with four goals and two assists.

The Maple Ridge Burrards won their third game of the young WLA season Sunday at home, 8-6 over the Burnaby Lakers.

The Burrards led 3-2 after the first period, but the score was 5-5 after two. The Maple Ridge senior men’s lacrosse team outscored Burnaby 3-1 in the final frame to improve to 3-1 overall.

Curtis Dickson paced the Burrards with four goals and two assists and fired 18 shots in the game. He now has a league-leading 18 goals and 26 points in four games.

Adam Dickson, Mike Mallory, Mitch Wilde and Colton Porter also scored for Ridge against Burnaby.

Frank Scigliano stopped 32 of 38 shots for the win. Ridge outshot Burnaby 49-38.

The second-place Burrards host the Coquitlam Adanancs at Cam Neely Arena next Sunday, June 10, 6:45 p.m.

