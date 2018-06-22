Burrards fall to first-place ‘Bellies

Maple Ridge loses 14-13 in OT Thursday.

  • Jun. 22, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

In a battle for first place, the Maple Ridge Burrards fell to the New Westminster Salmonbellies 14-13 Thursday at Queen’s Park Arena in overtime.

Anthony Malcom scored 2:56 into the extra frame as New West improved to 7-1, first in the WLA.

Maple Ridge (5-2-0-1) led 4-3 after the first period and 10-9 after the second, but trailed by a goal in the third until Riley Loewen scored with an extra attacker and 19 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

It was Loewen’s second goal and fifth point of the contest. Jean-Luc Chetner also had two goals and three assists for the Burrards, while Curtis Dickson had two of each. Dickson now leads the WLA with 30 goals and 45 points in eight games.

Adam Dickson also had two goals and two assists against New West, while Owen Barker, Zack Porter, Kevin Reid and Aaron Davis each had a goal. Mike Mallory collected five assists for Ridge, while Brandon Humphrey stopped 42 of 56 shots in the loss.

Barker was called for a checking from behind major in the third period, then was given 10 minute misconduct and game misconduct, the latter for fighting five minutes into the third.

The Burrards were outshot 56-53.

• The Burrards host the Langley Thunder on Sunday at Cam Neely Arena, 6:45 p.m.

