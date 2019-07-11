Burrards get third straight win

The Maple Ridge Burrards got their third straight win on Tuesday night at Cam Neely Arena, blasting the New Westminster Salmonbellies 11-5.

The score was 3-1 after the first period thanks in large part to a pair of goals by Curtis “Superman” Dickson. After they second period the Burrards were up 7-2, before cruising to a win.

Dickson finished up with three goals and four points, and newly acquired NLL scoring champ Dane Dobbie had two of each for a four-point effort of his own.

Mentioning more Burrard star power, Wes Berg had two goals and an assist, and Dan Taylor had a goal and three points.

With that win, the Burrards improve to a league best 9-5, and keep hold of first place in the Western Lacrosse Association.

New West drops out of the playoff picture for now, at 7-6.

• In second place are the Victoria Shamrocks (8-5), who will be in Maple Ridge on Sunday for a key matchup. That game goes on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

It is one of just four games left on the schedule for the Burrards before the playoffs.



