New Burrard Dane Dobbie fights off a Salmonbellies checker during Tuesday night’s win. (Paul Evans Photography)

Burrards get third straight win

‘Superman’ Dickson leads Maple Ridge over New West

The Maple Ridge Burrards got their third straight win on Tuesday night at Cam Neely Arena, blasting the New Westminster Salmonbellies 11-5.

The score was 3-1 after the first period thanks in large part to a pair of goals by Curtis “Superman” Dickson. After they second period the Burrards were up 7-2, before cruising to a win.

Dickson finished up with three goals and four points, and newly acquired NLL scoring champ Dane Dobbie had two of each for a four-point effort of his own.

Mentioning more Burrard star power, Wes Berg had two goals and an assist, and Dan Taylor had a goal and three points.

With that win, the Burrards improve to a league best 9-5, and keep hold of first place in the Western Lacrosse Association.

New West drops out of the playoff picture for now, at 7-6.

• In second place are the Victoria Shamrocks (8-5), who will be in Maple Ridge on Sunday for a key matchup. That game goes on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

It is one of just four games left on the schedule for the Burrards before the playoffs.

 


