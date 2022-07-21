Burrards girls teams win two gold and three silver at provincials

The Burrards Bantam B team with their silver medals. (Special to The News) Junior team with silver medals. (Special to The News) The Bantam A team took gold. (Special to The News) The pee wee squad won gold. (Special to The News) The 16U team took silver. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Burrards female lacrosse program is celebrating after the B.C. Lacrosse Association female box lacrosse provincials, which were held last weekend in Coquitlam.

“There were five divisions, and the Burrards were playing in gold medal games in every division,” said a proud first vice-president Dave Samson. “Two gold medals and three silver for the Ridge Meadows Burrards is very impressive.”

They took gold at both the 12U (Pee Wee) and 14U A (Bantam) divisions, and silver at 14U B (Bantam), 16U and Junior divisions.

There were 24 teams from across the province competing for championships in the five divisions.

The Ridge Pee Wees won the gold medal game with a convincing 6-1 victory over the host Coquitlam squad.

The Burrards Bantam B girls lost, by a 2-1 score against Nanaimo.

In the Bantam A gold game, Ridge bested a combined Poco/Pomo/Langley team 9-7 to capture gold.

In the 16U gold medal game, New West beat Ridge by a score of 2-1, and the Burrards took silver.

Port Coquitlam won the Junior championship game by a 10-3 score over Ridge.

Two Most Valuable Player awards were given to the Burrards, as Taya Alexander of the Pee Wee squad and Taliyah Martinez of the Bantam A team took those honours.

Warrior Fair Play Awards were won by:

Josephine Stanley, Pee Wee

Taylor Tuckey, Bantam B

Emily Baldwin Bantam A

Sydney Johansen, 16U

Sophia Scarcella, Junior

All Stars were won by:

Taya Alexander, Pee Wee

Jaiden Murray, Bantam B

Taliyah Martinez, Bantam A

Morgan Downey, 16U

Belle Gagnon, Junior

