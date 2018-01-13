Burrards goaltender Braeden Washington was drafted second overall.

Burrards goalie drafted second overall into BCJALL

Ten Burrards players drafted

Maple Ridge Burrards players once again figured prominently in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League draft, which was held over the weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

Goaltender Braeden Washingon of Maple Ridge was selected second overall by the Langley Thunder, and then national junior team player Drew Andre went seventh to the New Westminster Salmonbellies. With the final pick of the first round, Trevor Funk was taken eighth by the Coquitlam Adanacs.

“The scouting staff really liked what we seen from Washington this summer and on film ,we also liked what he had to say and how he handled himself in our pre-draft discussions,” said Thunder team spokesman Rob Buchan. “We felt adding another quality goaltender to our roster was our biggest need, and he was our guy from the start.

“If he plays junior A this summer it will depend on how quickly he adjusts to the bigger nets and how well he performs in our evaluations and throughout the pre-season. We have a handful of goalies in our system, and each one of them will battle for playing time and an eventual roster spot.

As teams filled their needs, Andre slipped to the Salmonbellies.

“Drew Andre is a very good lacrosse player and New West was lucky get him at seven,” said Buchan.

The many Burrards in their draft lists, and wound up with six Ridge Meadows players.

Rob Buchan said they don’t target Burrards, but there were many on the Thunder draft list because of the midget team’s success last season.

“We rank every player by position, and select based on our team’s current needs and who is available when we are selecting,” said Buchan. “All six of the Ridge kids we drafted were part of the Team BC program last season and also part of the Ridge team that challenged for the midget A provincial championship this summer. We drafted them because in our eyes they were the best available lacrosse players at the time.”

Maple Ridge has long been recognized as a hot spot for Junior A recruiters, as a city that has a top-level minor lacrosse association developing talented players, but no Junior A team of its own.

There were 10 Burrards players chosen out of 48 taken through the six rounds of the draft.

The other seven taken outside the first round were:

11th Reece Hansford, Langley

12th Isaac Ngyou, Langley

23rd Drew Kask, Langley

26th Kyle Brandon, Port Coquitlam

29th Kaidin Sheehan-Davies, Langley

37th Luke Evans, Langley

42nd Lochlan Munro, Port Coquitlam

Previous story
Winter Olympics options limited by warming planet: research

Just Posted

MacDuff’s Call: No longer OK for ‘boys to be boys’

The fact remains that creators of profit and holders of power seemingly still get away with bad behaviour.

For whom should the roads toll in Maple Ridge?

Council tells TransLink commission to make sure road pricing is fair

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place Tent City residents not happy with new shelter

Just announcement of new Salvation Army building

Underpass, overpasses pitched for Pitt Meadows

Council critical of Gateway work so far

UPDATED: Community rallies with Maple Ridge restaurateur

Downtown eaterie target of online campaign

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Bartley wins Spengler Cup gold

Former NHLer now playing in Sweden

High school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

Most Read