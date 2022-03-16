Burrards coach Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC bantam boys this year. (The News files)

Burrards coach Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC bantam boys this year. (The News files)

Burrards head coach named to Team BC bantams

Rob Williams also back with Maple Ridge WLA team this year

Maple Ridge Burrards bench boss Rob Williams has been announced as the head coach of the 2022 Team BC Bantam boys box lacrosse team.

Williams has been an assistant coach with the National Lacrosse League’s Calgary Roughnecks, winning a championship in 2019, but stepped away from that commitment so he can spend more time with his family – he has daughters aged nine and 11. Instead, he will take on the provincial selects.

Williams was an NLL player from 2002-2008 with Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Before that, he played in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League, the forerunner of the NLL, with Baltimore and Ontario.

READ ALSO: Burrards pick character, captains in draft

His playing career includes a silver medal with Team Canada in outdoor lacrosse in 1992, and winning a WLA championship with the Burrards in his first year as head coach in 2016.

He said he looks forward to coaching 14-year-olds with Team BC.

“I like giving back, and trying to teach them some of the old stuff, some of the new stuff, and things I’ve picked up along the way.”

Williams has been coaching a team in the new Arena Lacrosse League West Division (ALLWEST) this winter.

READ ALSO: Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lacrossemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Captain Bo Horvat puts up 3 points as Canucks cruise to 6-3 win over Devils
Next story
Maple Ridge coach honoured by Canucks

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored were honoured on Tuesday night by the Vancouver Canucks. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge coach honoured by Canucks

Burrards coach Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC bantam boys this year. (The News files)
Burrards head coach named to Team BC bantams

The Maple Ridge Skate Club’s beginner team. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge synchro teams win in competition

Police have surrounded a unit at the Centennial Motel in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)
Police surround unit at Maple Ridge motel