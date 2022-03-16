Burrards head coach named to Team BC bantams

Burrards coach Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC bantam boys this year. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Burrards bench boss Rob Williams has been announced as the head coach of the 2022 Team BC Bantam boys box lacrosse team.

Williams has been an assistant coach with the National Lacrosse League’s Calgary Roughnecks, winning a championship in 2019, but stepped away from that commitment so he can spend more time with his family – he has daughters aged nine and 11. Instead, he will take on the provincial selects.

Williams was an NLL player from 2002-2008 with Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Before that, he played in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League, the forerunner of the NLL, with Baltimore and Ontario.

His playing career includes a silver medal with Team Canada in outdoor lacrosse in 1992, and winning a WLA championship with the Burrards in his first year as head coach in 2016.

He said he looks forward to coaching 14-year-olds with Team BC.

“I like giving back, and trying to teach them some of the old stuff, some of the new stuff, and things I’ve picked up along the way.”

Williams has been coaching a team in the new Arena Lacrosse League West Division (ALLWEST) this winter.