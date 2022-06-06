Burrards lose close contest against high-scoring Shamrocks

Maple Ridge WLA team still looking for first win of new season

Maple Ridge Burrard Mitch McDole 24, put this shot wide, but had three assists against the Victoria Shamrocks. (Paul Evans Photography)

The Maple Ridge Burrards have faced two tough opponents so far this season, and both times came out on the wrong end of 13-12 shootouts.

The Burrards were beaten by that score in their Western Lacrosse Association home opener on May 29 by the Langley Thunder, and again on Sunday night by the always tough Victoria Shamrocks.

Maple Ridge jumped out to an early lead, and were still up 11-6 lead late in the second period. But they couldn’t hold down the high-scoring Shamrocks, who had put up 35 goals in their previous two games. The Shamrocks cut the lead to 11-7 late in the second, then won the final period 6-1 to take the game.

Brett Kujala led the Burrards in scoring with four goals and an assist, and was the second star of the game.

Dennon Armstrong had a goal and three assists for the Burrards, Will Clayton had two goals and three points, Mitch McDole had three assists, while Gabe Procyk, Gordie Phillips, James Baker, Cole Catton and Connor Goodwin all scored.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks announce 2022-23 home opener date

The first star was Victoria’s Jesse King with two goals and seven points.

The Burrards will next face the Burnaby Lakers. The Lakers have one win and two losses, and are coming off a 21-6 drubbing at the hands of the Shamrocks. That game goes on June 10 at 7 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

READ ALSO: Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWLA