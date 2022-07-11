Brett Kujala seen scoring against the Nanaimo Timbermen in Maple Ridge earlier this year. The Timbermen beat the Burrards in overtime on Sunday. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)

Burrards lose pair of games on Vancouver Island

WLA squad back in action in Maple Ridge on Tuesday night

With another close game that slipped away, the Maple Ridge Burrards dropped two more losses over the weekend, and are sitting last in the Western Lacrosse Association with one win in 10 outings.

Friday night in Victoria, the Burrards lost to the Shamrocks 16-11, then Sunday suffered a late setback against the Nanaimo Timbermen, 10-9 in overtime.

Against the Shamrocks, Dennon Armstrong had an impressive three goals and three assists for the Burrards. Will Clayton had six assists, Brett Kujala had two goals and two assists, and Gabe Procyk had a hat trick and four points.

The Timbermen and Burrards were knotted at 9-9 after regulation time, but Timberman Teioshontateh McComber scored at 1:50 of overtime to take the win.

The Burrards took the lead 9-8 with under three minutes left, as Procyk scored his second goal of the game, but they couldn’t hang on for the win.

Armstrong, the game’s second star, and Garrett Winter each had a goal and two assists, while Mitch McDole also scored two.

Armstrong leads the Burrards with 18 goals and 41 points through 10 games.

The Burrards will be at home to the New Westminister Salmonbellies on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., then host the Langley Thunder on Sunday at 7 p.m. Both games will be at Cam Neely Arena.

