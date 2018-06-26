Christian Del Bianco was outstanding in net during Sunday night’s victory. (Paul Evans Photography)

Burrards move into second with win over Thunder

Lost first-place matchup to ‘Bellis in overtime

The Maple Ridge Burrards got back in the win column with a 10-7 victory over the Langley Thunder on Sunday night.

Jean-Luc Chetner led the scoring with four goals. He had a hat trick before the first period was over, as the Burrards jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Head coach Rob Williams said Chetner has been impressive in his first WLA season.

“He’s opening some eyes for sure,” said Williams. “He’s responsible on the far wall, and putting up points.”

Riley Loewen also had four points on two goals and two assists.

Curtis Dickson can’t be held off the scoresheet, and had two goals and three points. Mike Mallory, with a goal and an assist, and Owen Barker were the other scorers.

Christian Del Bianco was in net for the win, and made 37 saves on 44 shots in his first game of the year.

“He came in and stood on his head,” said Williams of the Coquitlam Junior A netminder.

Starting netminder Frankie Scigliano was away on personal commitments, but is back with the team.

It was a good bounce-back game for the Burrards, who lost to the New Westminster Salmonbellies 14-13 in overtime on Thursday at Queen’s Park Arena.

Anthony Malcom scored 2:56 into the extra frame as New West improved to 7-1, first in the WLA.

The weekend’s action leaves the Burrards in second place in the Western Lacrosse Association with a record of 6-2-0-1. Williams said the team is starting to look like one that could content for a Mann Cup national championship.

Maple Ridge led the first-place matchup 4-3 after the first period and 10-9 after the second, but trailed by a goal in the third. Loewen scored with an extra attacker on the floor and just 19 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

It was Loewen’s second goal and fifth point of the contest. Chetner also had two goals and three assists for the Burrards, while Dickson had two of each.

Dickson leads the WLA in both points (48) and goals (32)

Adam Dickson also had two goals and two assists against New West, while Barker, Zack Porter, Kevin Reid and Aaron Davis each scored a single. Mallory collected five assists for Ridge, while Brandon Humphrey stopped 42 of 56 shots in the loss.

Barker was called for a checking from behind major in the third period, then was given 10 minute misconduct and a game misconduct, the latter for fighting five minutes into the third.

The Burrards were outshot 56-53.

• The Burrards will next play the Burnaby Lakers on Tuesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

Previous story
Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Just Posted

FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Police observed a man riding a bike without a helmet.

Burrards move into second with win over Thunder

Lost first-place matchup to ‘Bellis in overtime

Call again for cell tower in Golden Ears park

Ridge search team responds to vessel in distress on Alouette Lake

Pitt Meadows Spirit Square packed with activities for Canada Day

Canada Day celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Maple Ridge will be rocking all day for Canada

Starts at noon, goes to 6 p.m., cake, music and fun for all

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Most Read