Curtis Dickson playing for Canada. (Photos courtesy of Paul Yates, Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Burrards move ‘Superman’ to complete trade with Langley

Curtis Dickson was one of Burrards top scorers.

The Langley Thunder has acquired the Western Lacrosse Association playing rights of Curtis Dickson from the Maple Ridge Burrards.

Dickson, a top scorer with the Burrards and an NLL standout with the Calgary Roughnecks, was part of the future considerations portion of a trade between the two senior A lacrosse clubs back in June, ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

“Curtis is a world-class player whose resume and accolades speak for themselves. The Thunder organization is very excited about this trade and the opportunity it brings,” said Thunder general manager Rob Buchan.

Dickson had 12 goals and 23 points in 11 regular-season games in 2019 for the Burrards, who may several notable trades to load up for a run at the Mann Cup, but fell in the league championship final to the Victoria Shamrocks in five games.

READ ALSO: Burrards best not good enough to beat Shamrocks for WLA championship.

The Burrards reached the Mann Cup final in 2018, but were swept by the Peterborough Lakers.

READ ALSO: Lakers sweep Burrards at Mann Cup.

Dickson led the Burrards in scoring in 2018, recording 37 goals and 61 points, in 11 games.

He also had 46 goals and 94 points over 24 WLA playoff and Mann Cup games during the past two seasons.

In 156 NLL games, all with Calgary, Dickson has amassed 403 goals – many of the diving variety, hence the nickname ‘Superman’ – and 730 points.

Dickson also played a starring role in helping Canada win gold at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship at Langley Events Centre.

Dickson’s rights belong to Langley for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, after which they will revert to Maple Ridge.

The original deal between Maple Ridge and Langley sent the 2019 playing rights of Dane Dobbie and Reece Callies to Maple Ridge in exchange for the playing rights of Matthew Dinsdale and a second-round draft pick.

Dinsdale was then traded to the Victoria Shamrocks – along with the 2019 playing rights of Connor Robinson and Tyler Pace — in exchange for Keegan Bell and both a first and second-round draft pick.

The playing rights of Dobbie, Callies, Robinson and Pace have all now reverted to the Thunder.

The WLA junior draft is in February, while the 2020 regular season gets underway in May.

 


